A few years ago, the HR department in Jaipur Rugs was renamed “The Search for Divine Soul”. The company believes that all people are unique in their own way and their sense of purpose can add to the company’s higher purpose. Recruitment is based on how candidate can add to company values. Interview questions are designed to learn about candidates’ purpose and principles—rather than focusing on experience and academic background. The founder is directly involved in this process, and often takes the final interview. Managers at Head Office do the initial interviews. Final decisions are made by consensus of all stakeholders.

